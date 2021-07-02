Ukraine, United States discuss development in cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment – Ambassador Markarova

Ukraine and the United States have discussed the development of a system for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said.

"We discussed with Vice President for International Relations of Medtronic Trevor Gunn the largest medical equipment manufacturer in the world, to expand cooperation, in particular, in the development of a system for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases in Ukraine," Markarova said on Facebook on Friday night.

According to her, it is also planned in Ukraine to conduct joint research and development with the United States for the production of medical equipment.