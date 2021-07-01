Georgia lifts curfew imposed in Nov 2020 due to COVID-19

The curfew declared in Georgia in November 2020 as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus was lifted on Wednesday evening.

A decision to lift restrictions on citizens' moving around at night was adopted by the interagency coordination council on fighting COVID-19.

Georgia has registered 1,010 new COVID-19 cases and 19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

Georgia's total COVID-19 case count since the onset of the pandemic stands at 366,078, along with 5,316 fatalities.