Facts

13:40 01.07.2021

Georgia lifts curfew imposed in Nov 2020 due to COVID-19

1 min read
Georgia lifts curfew imposed in Nov 2020 due to COVID-19

The curfew declared in Georgia in November 2020 as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus was lifted on Wednesday evening.

A decision to lift restrictions on citizens' moving around at night was adopted by the interagency coordination council on fighting COVID-19.

Georgia has registered 1,010 new COVID-19 cases and 19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

Georgia's total COVID-19 case count since the onset of the pandemic stands at 366,078, along with 5,316 fatalities.

Tags: #georgia #curfew #covid_19
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:31 01.07.2021
Decline in COVID-19 incidence slowing down in Ukraine – KSE

Decline in COVID-19 incidence slowing down in Ukraine – KSE

16:08 24.06.2021
'Indian' strain of COVID-19 recorded in Ukraine – Danilov

'Indian' strain of COVID-19 recorded in Ukraine – Danilov

11:18 24.06.2021
Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova hope Associated Trio to strengthen cooperation with EU in security, defense – FMs joint statement

Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova hope Associated Trio to strengthen cooperation with EU in security, defense – FMs joint statement

19:14 23.06.2021
Shmyhal, President of Georgia discuss trade, economic cooperation, tourism development

Shmyhal, President of Georgia discuss trade, economic cooperation, tourism development

13:50 23.06.2021
Ukraine, Georgia intend to boost trade by 25% this year – Zelensky

Ukraine, Georgia intend to boost trade by 25% this year – Zelensky

10:34 23.06.2021
Some 835 new cases of COVID-19 infection recorded in past 24 hours in Ukraine, 2,292 people recovered – Health Ministry

Some 835 new cases of COVID-19 infection recorded in past 24 hours in Ukraine, 2,292 people recovered – Health Ministry

14:22 22.06.2021
Ukraine thinks about control over migration with countries where Delta COVID-19 spreading – meeting with Zelensky

Ukraine thinks about control over migration with countries where Delta COVID-19 spreading – meeting with Zelensky

12:26 22.06.2021
About 70% of Ukrainian Olympic team vaccinated against COVID-19 - head of Ministry of Sports

About 70% of Ukrainian Olympic team vaccinated against COVID-19 - head of Ministry of Sports

11:17 21.06.2021
Ukraine registers 323 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 323 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

12:26 19.06.2021
Ukraine records 852 new COVID-19 cases per day, 2,736 people recovered – ministry

Ukraine records 852 new COVID-19 cases per day, 2,736 people recovered – ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada passes at first reading bill on de-oligarchization

Rada recognizes Crimean Tatars, Karaites, Krymchaks as indigenous peoples of Ukraine

Ukraine hopes EU to resume free entry for its citizens in two weeks – MFA

Zelensky: Value integration into European, Euro-Atlantic communities is Ukraine's historic choice

Zelensky sees in Russian society expectation of solutions to end war against Ukraine

LATEST

Rada passes at first reading bill on de-oligarchization

Rada recognizes Crimean Tatars, Karaites, Krymchaks as indigenous peoples of Ukraine

Rada ratifies framework agreement with France to improve drinking water supply in Luhansk region

Lekhim Group to supply first batch of CoronaVac vaccine to Ukraine under contract with Crown Agents

UIA charters to Antalya delayed due to slot problems from Turkey, passengers provided with meals

Ukraine hopes EU to resume free entry for its citizens in two weeks – MFA

Kuleba instructs Ukraine's Consulate to work with Turkish authorities to restore flights from Antalya

Kyivstar launches 4G at 900 MHz band in 411 settlements in June

Zelensky: Value integration into European, Euro-Atlantic communities is Ukraine's historic choice

All issues regarding Ukraine resolved only in Ukraine, by Ukrainian state - Zelensky on Putin's words about 'external management'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD