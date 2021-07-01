Kyivstar launches 4G at 900 MHz band in 411 settlements in June

Mobile network operator Kyivstar in June launched high-speed 4G Internet at the 900 MHz band in 411 settlements where 226,000 people live, the company said on Thursday.

The 4G mobile communication service from Kyivstar appeared, including in such settlements as Bilashky, Horodnytsia, Dobrovody and Potash (Cherkasy region); Borodayivski Khutory and Raiduzhne (Dnipropetrovsk region); Novohnativka and Novodonetske (Donetsk region); Dolynske, Novoukrainka and Yakovlivka (Odesa region); Brantsivka, Zhyhailivka and Sribrovschyna (Sumy region); Kosivska Poliana, Zbyny and Syniak (Zakarpattia region).

Thanks to the improvement of the 4G coverage area, another 226,000 people can use high-speed mobile Internet. For this, Kyivstar activated LTE900 technology on 171 base stations.

In January-March 2021, Kyivstar invested more than UAH 1 billion in the development of new communication technologies, which made it possible to significantly increase the coverage area of the 4G network.

The operator has installed more than 15,000 base stations on which LTE (4G) technology is activated. As a result, more than 88.5% of the Ukrainian population can use access to 4G services in the operator's network.

Kyivstar continues building next generation mobile networks so that by 2022 90% of the population will have access to 4G.