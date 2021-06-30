Facts

18:32 30.06.2021

Zelensky counts on Pope's support in resolving military conflict in Donbas

Zelensky counts on Pope's support in resolving military conflict in Donbas

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a telephone conversation with Pope Francis discussed the situation in Donbas and expressed hope for cooperation in resolving the conflict.

"We look forward to engaging with the Holy See and your support in bringing peace to Donbas. The support of the international community and spiritual leaders is extremely important," Zelensky said, according to the presidential press service.

The President also renewed the invitation to Pope Francis to visit Ukraine.

Interfax-Ukraine
