Klitschko: I believe Ukraine to become constitutionally developed, legal European state

Leader of the UDAR party, Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko took part in a ceremonial session of the Verkhovna Rada on the Constitution Day of Ukraine, the mayor's press service reports.

"The Constitution is the basis of our statehood, independence and democracy. Some 25 years of the country's Constitution is not that much. But the first Constitution in the world that distributed power according to democratic principles – the Constitution of Pylyp Orlyk – was written and adopted in Ukraine," Klitschko said.

He said that today it is especially important that the provisions and norms of the Ukrainian Constitution are not only declarative, but also respected by all institutions of power.

"I believe that Ukraine will become a constitutionally developed and legal European state with high living standards and respect for the democratic rights and freedoms of every citizen. As guaranteed by the Constitution of our country," Klitschko said.