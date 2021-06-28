Facts

11:35 28.06.2021

Zelensky congratulates Ukrainians on 25th anniversary of country's Constitution

1 min read
Zelensky congratulates Ukrainians on 25th anniversary of country's Constitution

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated fellow citizens on the 25th anniversary of the country's Constitution.

"The Constitution of Ukraine – 25! It is young, but mature and wise. It is democratic and human-centered, because a third of its articles are devoted to the rights and freedoms of human and citizen. The Constitution is a symbol of our state, history and independence! I sincerely congratulate all of us on this special holiday," the head of state wrote on Twitter.

June 28 is the Constitution Day of Ukraine. On this day in the morning of 1996, after almost a day of continuous work, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the Constitution of independent Ukraine.

Tags: #zelensky #constitution
