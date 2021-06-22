Facts

12:27 22.06.2021

U.S. sailors formally announce participation in SeaBreeze-2021 in Black Sea – embassy

1 min read
The U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, has formally announced its participation in the joint Ukrainian-American military exercise SeaBreeze 2021, the press service of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv said on Tuesday.

"The U.S. Sixth Fleet formally announced participation in the co-hosted Ukrainian-U.S. annually held Exercise SeaBreeze 2021 starting next week in the Black Sea region," the embassy said in a statement posted on Twitter.

It is noted that joint exercises increase interoperability, strengthen maritime security and peace within the region.

Diplomats said the largest number of nations in the exercise's history will participate in the Exercise SeaBreeze 2021.

"Some 32 countries from 6 continents, some 5,000 troops, some 32 ships, some 40 aircraft, some 18 special operations and dive teams," the embassy said.

Interfax-Ukraine
