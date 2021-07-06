Stage of marine component alignment ended in Sea Breeze 2021 intl military exercise

Interethnic tactical groups participating in the Sea Breeze 2021 international military exercises in the Black Sea have worked out the first block of training elements during their exit to sea, the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said on Tuesday.

"Transfer of cargo, towing a damaged vessel and disembarkation of inspection teams, formation of orders for ships, sailing in suits, signal production and control of civilian navigation are the main list of exercises worked out before the second part of the sea component – free play," the service said.

It is noted that right at the exit from the basing point, the element of repelling the attack of high-speed small boats was practiced, and at the corresponding range, artillery firing at surface and air targets.

"Traditionally, in international tactical groups, the leadership of various training elements is distributed among the participants one by one," the State Border Guard Service said.

The service said this is the second time in such large maneuvers, the Hryhoriy Kuropiatnikov flagship of the Maritime Guard, being part of a tactical group with representatives of the navies of NATO countries, in particular, the U.S. Navy destroyer Ross, the patrol ship of the Royal Navy of Great Britain HMS Trent, corvette of the Romanian Navy Contraamiral Horia Macellariu, corvette of the Bulgarian Navy Bodri, supervised such strategic episodes as shooting, repelling attacks on ships, as well as typically border elements, control of civil navigation and signaling.

"In parallel, the planned elements are being worked out on the Danube. Despite the significant strategic importance of the largest navigable river in the region and the permanent stationing of sea border guards there, their role in ensuring primary actions and readiness both for operational counteraction with their own forces and for providing support to other military formations, extremely important," the border guards said.