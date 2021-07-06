Active phase starts in coastal component of Sea Breeze 2021

An active phase has started in a coastal component of the Sea Breeze 2021 international military exercise, the press service of the Ukrainian Marine Corps Command has reported on Tuesday.

"After receiving a combat order, the multinational tactical groups moved from a basing point to concentration areas. During the march, the subunits received a lot of input. In particular, the tactical groups repel ambushes of a hypothetical enemy, carry out actions while blocking the routes of the local population's advance," according to a report posted on Facebook.

It is noted that tactical actions to repel ambushes are practiced using electronic warfare, that is, the training is planned in such a way that the conditions are as close as possible to combat ones.

"Also, on the eve, American and Ukrainian reconnaissance groups parachuted into the rear of the hypothetical enemy in order to identify the bases of illegal armed formations and important infrastructure facilities, expose the defense system of the militant camps and transfer information to the multinational training forces," the report says.

It is specified that servicemen of a separate battalion of the Marine Corps of Ukraine, the U.S. Marine Corps, the Armed Forces of Georgia, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Moldova, and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine participate in the coastal component.

"Also there are 3rd-year cadets of the faculty of training specialists for airborne assault troops in the Ukrainian units. Future officers undergo training in primary command positions," the press service says.