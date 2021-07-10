Facts

13:57 10.07.2021

Sea Breeze-2021 multinational exercise completed

1 min read
The Sea Breeze-2021 multinational military exercise, which began on June 28, has ended.

"Sea Breeze-2021 training has ended! All assigned tasks have been completed in full," Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Neizhpapa said on Facebook.

"Ships from Exercise Sea Breeze-2021 have returned to Odesa for their final brief! Job well done! Tomorrow the exercise will be officially over and the ships will be headed to Bulgarian lead exercise Breeze!" the press service of the Sea Breeze exercises said on Twitter.

The Sea Breeze exercise took place from June 28 to July 10 in the Black Sea region. Ukraine and the United States jointly conducted the exercise with the participation and support of 32 countries.

