Facts

13:49 28.06.2021

Large U.S.-Ukrainian maritime exercise Sea Breeze starts in Black Sea

1 min read
A large U.S.-Ukrainian maritime exercise Sea Breeze 2021 will kick off in the Black Sea on Monday, the U.S. Navy reports.

It will involve 32 warships, 40 aircraft and 5,000 servicemen from 17 NATO member states, as well as alliance partners. In total, military personnel from 32 countries are expected to participate.

"This year's iteration has the largest number of participating nations in the exercise's history with 32 countries from six continents providing 5,000 troops, 32 ships, 40 aircraft, and 18 special operations and dive teams scheduled to participate," the report said.

According to the U.S. Sixth Fleet, the exercise will train combat operations at sea, on land and in the air, including landing, anti-submarine and anti-aircraft warfare.

On June 26, the American missile destroyer USS Ross entered the Black Sea. It can carry up to 56 Tomahawk cruise missiles with a range of 1,600 km.

"The USS Ross' participation in this year's Sea Breeze maritime exercise is a tangible demonstration of U.S. support for Ukraine and is necessary now more than ever," Chargé d'affaires Kristina Kvien said.

The British destroyer Defender and the Dutch frigate Evertsen are also in the Black Sea since June 14.

