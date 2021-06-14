UCF Executive Director does not see crisis in work of Fund

Executive Director of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation (UCF) Vladyslav Berkovsky says that he does not see a crisis in the work of the Fund.

"I don't see any crisis in the UCF. Whoever says anything. From my point of view, there has been a certain destabilization. This is due to the change of the head of the institution, the change in the composition of the Supervisory Board, and the Supervisory Board itself wants to move from the facility to the status of a subject. It all overlapped and was reflected in a certain way at work. But I do not see a crisis in the UCF as an institute. People work and fulfill the assigned tasks," Berkovsky said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that UCF is a young structure, it is developing, and there are certain stages of growth that can cause minor problems, but this is an absolutely logical process of the institution's development.

"If we take the grant process directly, then there really is something to talk about. First of all, this is the decision of the Supervisory Board, which moves from the object to the stage of the subject. The law on UCF is written out so that there is an opportunity for both options. Of course, it is more beneficial for our cultural environment that the Supervisory Board is an object. Especially for those who got high scores, passed certain stages, and the Supervisory Board did not accept them for consideration," the executive director said.

Berkovsky said that one of the first steps in the new position would be to return the work of the institution to normal and complete all the perturbations.

"The position of the President of Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers, and the Minister of Culture and Information Policy is aimed at transparent work of the institution. As a newly appointed leader in my activities, first of all, I see transparency, so that it is clear why we make or don’t make a certain decision," he said.

Berkovsky also intends to hold consultations with the expert corps, with the authorities, with society, in order to work out a unified line of development of the UCF as a result.

He also said that he does not think that UCF has lost confidence.

"It is rather about the fact that there is a certain misunderstanding in the environment of what is happening. Now the task is to explain that nothing changes, that we are returning to work in a stable mode, returning to those institutional achievements that were made by the institution in previous years, and we will eliminate errors that could arise," Berkovsky said.

Among the main tasks for 2021, he singled out: the development of the Fund's strategy for the coming years; completion of current projects and successful completion of the competition program to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence.

"It is also a very important task to preserve the team and retain the professionals. Therefore, UCF is, first of all, people who work here every day," the executive director said.

As reported, Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko appointed Berkovsky to the post of executive director of the UCF from June 14.

Earlier in June, head of the supervisory board of the UCF Larysa Mudrak resigned.

UCF experts signed an open letter to the Prime Minister and Minister of Culture demanding to facilitate the dissolution of the Fund's Supervisory Board and overturn its decision on projects with high ratings.