Facts

12:16 09.06.2021

G7 ambassadors call for legislative, constitutional changes for inevitability of decentralization reform in Ukraine

1 min read
G7 ambassadors call for legislative, constitutional changes for inevitability of decentralization reform in Ukraine

Ambassadors from the G7 countries hailed Ukraine's success in uniting merged territorial communities as an example of its potential and ability to introduce reforms, a joint statement posted on Wednesday reads.

"We will continue to support this reform," the UK Presidency of the G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Kyiv said on Twitter.

The ambassadors note that in order to consolidate the principles of local self-government and subsidiarity and to ensure the irreversibility of these reforms, Ukraine must adopt legislative and constitutional changes agreed with local associations and other stakeholders in a constructive consultation process.

In their opinion, according to the European Charter of Local Self-Government signed by Ukraine, these changes should include determining the scope of powers of local self-government with a clear division of powers and responsibilities between different levels, ensuring proportionality and legality of supervision of local self-government by central authorities, as well as equipping local self-government bodies with the appropriate legislative instruments to secure their powers.

In addition, local governments should be granted the status of a legal entity for the transparency of their activities and to prevent corruption, as well as stable financial support.

Tags: #g7
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:47 26.05.2021
At meeting with Riabikin, G7 Ambassadors underline their support for customs reforms

At meeting with Riabikin, G7 Ambassadors underline their support for customs reforms

12:35 06.05.2021
G7 FMs urge Ukraine to further progress in reforms

G7 FMs urge Ukraine to further progress in reforms

10:04 29.04.2021
G7 Ambassadors note importance of no political interference in governance of SOE after staff reshuffles at Naftogaz

G7 Ambassadors note importance of no political interference in governance of SOE after staff reshuffles at Naftogaz

17:01 22.04.2021
G7 Ambassadors welcome promotion of new legislation ensuring NABU's independence, operational effectiveness

G7 Ambassadors welcome promotion of new legislation ensuring NABU's independence, operational effectiveness

12:50 13.04.2021
G7 Foreign Ministers, EU High Representative call on Russia to stop provocations, they support Ukraine – statement

G7 Foreign Ministers, EU High Representative call on Russia to stop provocations, they support Ukraine – statement

09:19 13.04.2021
G7 member states call on Russia to cease 'provocations' near Ukrainian borders

G7 member states call on Russia to cease 'provocations' near Ukrainian borders

09:22 12.04.2021
G7 Ambassadors reaffirm importance of fulfilling terms of IMF SBA, EU MFA at meeting with PM

G7 Ambassadors reaffirm importance of fulfilling terms of IMF SBA, EU MFA at meeting with PM

15:14 10.04.2021
At meeting with Ukraine's PM, G7 Ambassadors reaffirm importance of fulfilling terms of IMF stand-by arrangement, EU macro-financial assistance

At meeting with Ukraine's PM, G7 Ambassadors reaffirm importance of fulfilling terms of IMF stand-by arrangement, EU macro-financial assistance

14:46 01.04.2021
G7 Ambassadors, Ukroboronprom CEO discuss concern's corporatization, reform of defense industry

G7 Ambassadors, Ukroboronprom CEO discuss concern's corporatization, reform of defense industry

11:34 18.03.2021
Zelensky grateful for G7 foreign ministers' support of Crimean platform

Zelensky grateful for G7 foreign ministers' support of Crimean platform

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

All Ukrainian regions transferred to 'green' quarantine zone

Russia's withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty expected, it has been breaking it since 2008 – Ukrainian MFA's comment

Zelensky suggests creating 1,551 new parks - one in each merged territorial community

NABU responsible for bringing six ministers, their deputies, 11 heads of central executive bodies, 65 judges to criminal responsibility – Sytnyk

SBU conducting searches at Shariy party's founders

LATEST

Health Ministry suggests extending, relaxing quarantine for whole summer

All Ukrainian regions transferred to 'green' quarantine zone

Zelensky, Trudeau agree on positions in probe into crash of PS752 flight

Man, who threw grenade near supermarket in Kharkiv, detained

Russia's withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty expected, it has been breaking it since 2008 – Ukrainian MFA's comment

Zelensky suggests creating 1,551 new parks - one in each merged territorial community

NABU responsible for bringing six ministers, their deputies, 11 heads of central executive bodies, 65 judges to criminal responsibility – Sytnyk

The Ministry of Health communicating with the Israeli developer of the vaccine against COVID-19 - The Embassy

SBU conducting searches at Shariy party's founders

Kyiv explains amended report on Zelensky-Biden call with wording clarification by U.S

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD