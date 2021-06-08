Zelensky suggests creating 1,551 new parks - one in each merged territorial community

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky proposed to the participants in the meeting of the Chamber of regions of the Congress of local and regional authorities to create a new park in each of the 1,551 existing communities in the country.

"I want to offer the participants of the Congress a joint goal – 1,551 new parks, that is, one new park in each community. In other words, let's plant together," Zelensky said speaking at the opening of the meeting of the Chamber of regions of the Congress of local and regional authorities under the President of Ukraine in Dnipro on Tuesday.

The President recalled that the day before, within the framework of the all-Ukrainian forum "Ukraine 30. Ecology", he signed a decree on the creation of the Green Country project, the purpose of which is to increase the area of Ukrainian forests, namely, to plant one billion of trees.

"On our platform [of the chamber of the regions of the Congress], there should be a discussion of the implementation of the important things. Environmental protection can become the first uniting matter for everyone," he added.