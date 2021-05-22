Facts

11:26 22.05.2021

Ukrainian serviceman wounded as result of sniper fire in JFO zone - Skhid task force

1 min read
Russia-led forces in the area of the Joint Forces operation in Donbas once again violated the ceasefire and fired at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders on Saturday, May 22.

One Ukrainian soldier was wounded in the area of responsibility of the Skhid task force as a result of hostile sniper fire, according to the Skhid (East) task force Facebook page.

"The soldier was promptly delivered to a medical institution, where he is provided with the necessary medical assistance. The soldier's health condition is serious," the message says.

JFO units opened fire in response.

The leadership of the military unit and the working group of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are working at the scene.

Tags: #donbas #jfo
Interfax-Ukraine
