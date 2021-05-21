Facts

19:12 21.05.2021

Zelensky signs decree on enactment of NSDC decision on sanctions dated May 14

1 min read
Zelensky signs decree on enactment of NSDC decision on sanctions dated May 14

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the enactment of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) decision dated May 14, which updated the list of individuals and legal entities against whom sanctions are imposed, in particular, it has been expanded by "kingpins" and foreigners, who are "crime bosses."

Relevant decree No. 203/2021 dated May 21 was released on the presidential website.

The decision, in particular, extends the sanctions imposed by President Petro Poroshenko decree No. 126 dated May 14, 2018 for three years.

At the same time, the total number of individuals against whom sanctions were imposed dropped from 1,748 to 674, and legal entities from 756 to 138.

Tags: #zelensky #decree #sanctions
