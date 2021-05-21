Facts

12:04 21.05.2021

Rada urges U.S. Congress to impose sanctions against all participants in Nord Stream 2 construction, incl. Nord Stream AG – appeal

Rada urges U.S. Congress to impose sanctions against all participants in Nord Stream 2 construction, incl. Nord Stream AG – appeal

The Verkhovna Rada calls on the U.S. Congress to impose sanctions against all participants in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Some 292 MPs voted for the corresponding appeal to the U.S. Congress (draft resolution No. 5520) at a plenary session on Friday.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine calls on the House of Representatives and the Senate of the 117th United States Congress to use all the available tools stipulated by American legislation to completely and irreversibly stop the construction of a gas pipeline within the framework of the Nord Stream 2 project by applying blocking sanctions against all participants in this Russian geopolitical project, including Nord Stream AG," the appeal says.

MPs expressed concern that the additional sanctions proposed by the U.S. Department of State in a report to Congress on May 19 do not include measures against the key company of the Nord Stream 2 construction, Nord Stream AG.

The appeal notes that the Nord Stream 2 geopolitical project is another attempt by the Russian Federation to use energy as an instrument of a hybrid war and directly threatens the energy security of both Ukraine and Europe.

MPs recalled that Ukrainian and international courts are considering several cases on the involvement of officials of the Russian Federation in organizing terrorist acts, committing crimes against humanity and war crimes on the territory of Ukraine. In particular, it is about the facts of the illegal seizure of oil and gas production enterprises in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia, as well as the supply of gas to illegal armed groups and terrorist organizations.

According to MPs, the concentration of Russian pipelines in the Baltic Sea may give Russia a reason to actively protect Nord Stream 2, starting with formal procedures for controlling the movement of ships in the Baltic Sea, and then, as in the case of Ukraine, and more aggressive behavior – blocking ships and influencing trade in the region.

MPs are convinced that the only long-term mechanism for ensuring that Russia does not use Nord Stream 2 as an energy weapon is to completely block the possibility of its completion and commissioning.

"The implementation of Nord Stream 2 will finally embolden the Russian Federation and allow the continuation of the Russian military invasion of Eastern Ukraine," the appeal said.

 

Tags: #nord_stream_2 #rada #congress
