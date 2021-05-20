Draft law on de-oligarchization almost ready, it will appear next week – Zelensky

The preparation of the bill on de-oligarchization is almost complete and it will appear next week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"We take a detailed approach to each provision of this law. The law is in principle ready, written. It is 100% ready, well, almost 100%, but we believe that there are several details. I think it will appear next week," Zelensky said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to the head of state, the philosophy of this bill is his personal idea.

"The main content and philosophy: we do not want to kill big business. But we are definitely killing the concepts of 'maintenance' and 'influence' of the oligarchic system in our country. There will be neiter influence on the media, nor influence on politics, the influence on officials cannot exist anymore. But if it does, then these people will receive a ticket called 'oligarch' - they will appear in a special register," Zelensky said.

The President did not name 13 oligarchs who were counted by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. "I will not name their surnames [of oligarchs]. I'm not afraid of anyone. I believe that 13 is the number provided according to the NSDC secretary and his institution, assistants," he said, noting that it will be possible to understand the exact number of oligarchs in Ukraine only by defining the criteria for this concept.