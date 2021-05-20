Zelensky comments about talks for organizing his meeting with Putin

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about the ongoing negotiations at the level of the administrations of the presidents of Ukraine and the Russian Federation about the possibility of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

"Now there are coordinated clusters regarding the end of the war, clusters between Germany and France. There is no agreement with the Russian side. Therefore, as far as you know, I proposed a meeting to the President of the Russian Federation, I suggested meeting anywhere in our Donbas. The President of the Russian Federation, you probably saw, proposed to hold a meeting in Moscow. But traditionally, in such situations of a conflict, presidents either meet in one of the places of a conflict, or on neutral territory. Let me tell you frankly, a conversation has begun between the Office of the President of Ukraine and the Russian Federation," Zelensky said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.