Facts

11:37 20.05.2021

Ukrainian and Israeli CCIs intend to resume business visits after COVID-19 pandemic

1 min read

Visits by Ukrainian and Israeli business representatives to present capacity and build ties will resume after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was agreed during the meeting of the Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk with the President of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Israel Uriel Lynn, the Embassy reported at Facebook.

«The traditionally friendly and mutually beneficial nature of cooperation between the CCI of Ukraine and the State of Israel was mutually stated. After overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic, it was agreed to resume offline activities for Ukrainian business, including organizing visits on a regional or sectoral basis to present economic and investment potential, and establish business ties», - the statement reads.

The Ukrainian side was acquainted with the principles and main directions of the Federation's activities, the specifics of the Israeli economy, the country's monetary policy, as well as measures to encourage international business activity.

«At her request, the Israeli side was informed about the main challenges facing the Ukrainian government, measures to combat COVID-19 and the priorities of the Embassy of Ukraine in the economic field», - the statement said.

