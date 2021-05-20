Facts

11:34 20.05.2021

Liashko to present concept of health care development with separate block on medical insurance

1 min read
Liashko to present concept of health care development with separate block on medical insurance

Health Minister of Ukraine Viktor Liashko intends to present a concept for the development of the health care system, where a separate block will be devoted to the topic of health insurance.

"At the next hour of questions to the government, I will present a concept for the development of the health care system, where I will devote a separate block to the development of health insurance in Ukraine," he said during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday.

In addition, Liashko prepared a draft law on concessions in the health care sector.

"Regarding investments in the health care system: I am sure that we need to increase investments, we cannot block both the financing of medical services and the material and technical base with one budget. I have a draft law on concession in the health sector as one of the elements of additional income to the budget, which should cover the problems in financing the system," the minister added.

Tags: #liashko #health_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:12 20.05.2021
Rada appoints Liashko as minister of health - 262 affirmative votes

Rada appoints Liashko as minister of health - 262 affirmative votes

11:08 20.05.2021
Liashko: Overcoming coronavirus disease is number one priority for me

Liashko: Overcoming coronavirus disease is number one priority for me

16:22 19.05.2021
Rada profile committee supports Liashko's candidacy for post of Health Minister

Rada profile committee supports Liashko's candidacy for post of Health Minister

11:29 24.04.2021
Kyiv, five regions to get out of 'red zones' over next week – Liashko

Kyiv, five regions to get out of 'red zones' over next week – Liashko

12:08 01.04.2021
Laboratory control of Coronavac vaccine may last until April 9 - Liashko

Laboratory control of Coronavac vaccine may last until April 9 - Liashko

10:40 31.03.2021
Ukraine confirms additional mln doses of Pfizer vaccines to be delivered in batches by end of June – chief sanitary doctor

Ukraine confirms additional mln doses of Pfizer vaccines to be delivered in batches by end of June – chief sanitary doctor

19:03 24.03.2021
Ukraine's Health Ministry: Mask regime is not provided in parks, squares

Ukraine's Health Ministry: Mask regime is not provided in parks, squares

17:21 15.03.2021
Chief State Sanitary Doctor Liashko tests positive for COVID-19

Chief State Sanitary Doctor Liashko tests positive for COVID-19

11:42 26.02.2021
Liashko: Neither British, nor South African, nor Brazilian strains of COVID-19 identified in Ukraine

Liashko: Neither British, nor South African, nor Brazilian strains of COVID-19 identified in Ukraine

17:45 13.02.2021
Health Ministry to conduct study on presence of antibodies to COVID-19 in Ukrainians - Liashko

Health Ministry to conduct study on presence of antibodies to COVID-19 in Ukrainians - Liashko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Klitschko: From May 20, almost 120 Ukrainian cities to be left without hot water, budgetary institutions without natural gas

Russia reacting hard to creation of Crimean Platform – Zelensky

Zelensky: We hold on to 1% possibility of resolving conflict in Donbas without allowing it to be 'frozen'

Lifting of sanctions on Nord Stream 2 would be a loss for the United States and Biden – Ukrainian president

Kozak put on wanted list, there is court decision on his detention for choosing preventive measure – PGO

LATEST

Zelensky expects serious work of entire judiciary, incl. Anti-Corruption Court

Klitschko: From May 20, almost 120 Ukrainian cities to be left without hot water, budgetary institutions without natural gas

Russia reacting hard to creation of Crimean Platform – Zelensky

Zelensky: We hold on to 1% possibility of resolving conflict in Donbas without allowing it to be 'frozen'

Lifting of sanctions on Nord Stream 2 would be a loss for the United States and Biden – Ukrainian president

Kozak put on wanted list, there is court decision on his detention for choosing preventive measure – PGO

Zelensky on possibility of reaching agreement with Putin on ending Donbas war: I believe in it, we have no other chance

Medvedchuk, Kolomoisky no longer have previous influence – Zelensky

Draft law on de-oligarchization almost ready, it will appear next week – Zelensky

Donbas situation may become subject of all-Ukrainian referendum – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD