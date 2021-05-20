Liashko to present concept of health care development with separate block on medical insurance

Health Minister of Ukraine Viktor Liashko intends to present a concept for the development of the health care system, where a separate block will be devoted to the topic of health insurance.

"At the next hour of questions to the government, I will present a concept for the development of the health care system, where I will devote a separate block to the development of health insurance in Ukraine," he said during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday.

In addition, Liashko prepared a draft law on concessions in the health care sector.

"Regarding investments in the health care system: I am sure that we need to increase investments, we cannot block both the financing of medical services and the material and technical base with one budget. I have a draft law on concession in the health sector as one of the elements of additional income to the budget, which should cover the problems in financing the system," the minister added.