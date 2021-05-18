Facts

13:09 18.05.2021

PGO appeals against Medvedchuk's house arrest

1 min read
PGO appeals against Medvedchuk's house arrest

The Prosecutor General's Office has appealed the decision of Pechersky District Court of Kyiv on house arrest of MP (from the Opposition Platform - For Life party) Viktor Medvedchuk, the PGO press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The Prosecutor General's Office has appealed the decision of Pechersky District Court of Kyiv on the application of a measure of restraint against the suspected MP in the form of round-the-clock house arrest. Prosecutors insist on the use of a measure of restraint in the form of detention with the alternative of paying a bail of UAH 300.930 million," the PGO press service said.

Tags: #medvedchuk #pgo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:50 14.05.2021
Court puts Medvedchuk under house arrest until July 9

Court puts Medvedchuk under house arrest until July 9

09:41 13.05.2021
Medvedchuk receives petition on preventive measure in form of arrest - Prosecutor General's Office

Medvedchuk receives petition on preventive measure in form of arrest - Prosecutor General's Office

16:56 12.05.2021
Medvedchuk arrives at Prosecutor General's Office to get familiar with suspicion

Medvedchuk arrives at Prosecutor General's Office to get familiar with suspicion

09:37 12.05.2021
Medvedchuk stays in Ukraine, "not going to hide" - Opposition Platform party

Medvedchuk stays in Ukraine, "not going to hide" - Opposition Platform party

18:59 11.05.2021
MP Kozak, most likely, is in Russia now, Medvedchuk in Ukraine – SBU head

MP Kozak, most likely, is in Russia now, Medvedchuk in Ukraine – SBU head

17:19 11.05.2021
SBU conducting searches in Opposition Platform - For Life faction's office, Medvedchuk's houses

SBU conducting searches in Opposition Platform - For Life faction's office, Medvedchuk's houses

15:51 11.05.2021
SBU conducts searches in Medvedchuk's house

SBU conducts searches in Medvedchuk's house

11:04 06.05.2021
Investigation of AN-26 plane crash in Kharkiv region ended

Investigation of AN-26 plane crash in Kharkiv region ended

15:43 20.04.2021
PGO files appeal against non-guilty verdict for ex-MP Pashynsky

PGO files appeal against non-guilty verdict for ex-MP Pashynsky

14:12 20.04.2021
Ukraine's court arrests ex-Interior Minister Zakharchenko, his dpty Ratushniak in absentia in case of illegal import of Russian grenades into Ukraine

Ukraine's court arrests ex-Interior Minister Zakharchenko, his dpty Ratushniak in absentia in case of illegal import of Russian grenades into Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine calls on world to condemn deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944, recognize it as genocide – MFA

SBU conducts searches in house where Klitschko lives, investigative actions have nothing to do with the mayor

Ukraine does everything to return Crimea – Zelensky

Ukraine records 4,095 new COVID-19 cases per day, 17,751 people recovered – Stepanov

Servant of People faction approves candidacy of Kubrakov, Liubchenko, Liashko for posts of ministers

LATEST

Mejlis calls on Zelensky to ensure restoration of collective rights of Crimean Tatar people – statement

Ukraine asks intl organizations to assist in organized departure of Ukrainians from Gaza Strip – MFA

Ukraine calls on world to condemn deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944, recognize it as genocide – MFA

British Navy's OPV Trent enters Odesa seaport – ministry

SBU conducts searches in house where Klitschko lives, investigative actions have nothing to do with the mayor

Ukraine does everything to return Crimea – Zelensky

Ukraine records 4,095 new COVID-19 cases per day, 17,751 people recovered – Stepanov

Servant of People faction approves candidacy of Kubrakov, Liubchenko, Liashko for posts of ministers

Tymoshenko reports creation of 'fake' initiative groups meant to disrupt referendum initiated by her party

Rada profile committee does not support PM's statement on Stepanov's resignation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD