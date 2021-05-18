PGO appeals against Medvedchuk's house arrest

The Prosecutor General's Office has appealed the decision of Pechersky District Court of Kyiv on house arrest of MP (from the Opposition Platform - For Life party) Viktor Medvedchuk, the PGO press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The Prosecutor General's Office has appealed the decision of Pechersky District Court of Kyiv on the application of a measure of restraint against the suspected MP in the form of round-the-clock house arrest. Prosecutors insist on the use of a measure of restraint in the form of detention with the alternative of paying a bail of UAH 300.930 million," the PGO press service said.