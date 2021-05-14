Facts

In Ukraine, 'Righteous Among the Nations' to receive state scholarships – Yermak

In Ukraine, 'Righteous Among the Nations' to receive state scholarships – Yermak

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree awarding state scholarships to the Righteous Among the Nations – Ukrainians who saved Jews during World War II, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak has said.

"Yesterday he [President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky] signed a decree establishing a permanent state scholarship for the righteous, for Ukrainians who saved Jews during the Holocaust of World War II," Yermak said during the opening ceremony of a symbolic synagogue at Babyn Yar in Kyiv on Friday, on the Day of Remembrance of Ukrainians who saved Jews during World War II.

Zelensky calls feat of 'Righteous Among the Nations' example of humanity, self-sacrifice

Zelensky calls feat of 'Righteous Among the Nations' example of humanity, self-sacrifice

