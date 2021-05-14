In Ukraine, 'Righteous Among the Nations' to receive state scholarships – Yermak

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree awarding state scholarships to the Righteous Among the Nations – Ukrainians who saved Jews during World War II, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak has said.

"Yesterday he [President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky] signed a decree establishing a permanent state scholarship for the righteous, for Ukrainians who saved Jews during the Holocaust of World War II," Yermak said during the opening ceremony of a symbolic synagogue at Babyn Yar in Kyiv on Friday, on the Day of Remembrance of Ukrainians who saved Jews during World War II.