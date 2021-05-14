Zelensky calls feat of 'Righteous Among the Nations' example of humanity, self-sacrifice

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky notes that the feat of Ukrainians who saved Jews during World War II is an example of humanity and self-sacrifice.

"The Holocaust is a common tragedy of all mankind. For the 1st time we mark the Day of Remembrance of Ukrainians who saved Jews during WW2. Ukraine ranks 4th in the number of Righteous Among the Nations with more than 2,500 heroes. Their feat is an example of humanity & self-sacrifice," Zelensy said on Twitter on Friday.

On Friday, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Remembrance of Ukrainians who saved Jews during World War II. In Babyn Yar, it is planned to open a symbolic synagogue with the participation of officials, including Zelensky, religious leaders, cultural and public figures.