Next Pfizer vaccine delivery possible after May 17 – Stepanov

The next delivery of the Pfizer vaccine may take place after May 17, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

"We expect to receive Pfizer vaccines under the COVAX initiative and direct contract in the near future, tentatively from May 17," he told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the minister, the Ministry of Health is technically ready to maximize the daily vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, but this requires "more vaccines."

"You know that now vaccines have been shipped that are in debt to us under the already signed contracts. In the last ten days alone, 1 million doses have arrived. Now the supply volumes of vaccines should increase," he said.

Stepanov also said that in the near future Ukraine expects to receive vaccines from Sinovac and AstraZeneca.

"As soon as the supply of vaccines increases, we will immediately increase the number of people who will be vaccinated. We can vaccinate 5-6 million people a month in a quiet mode. The main thing is that there are vaccines and those who want to be vaccinated," Stepanov said.

He also noted that the Ministry of Health has "healthy optimism" regarding the prevention of a new outbreak of COVID-19 as a result of the Easter holidays.

"I am grateful to the Ukrainians for listening to the recommendations and that there were no mass visits to churches during the Easter holidays. The number of people who attended churches, according to the National Police, was 8 times less than it was before the epidemic – 793,000 people versus 7 million," he said.