Facts

09:31 06.05.2021

Ukraine reports 6,038 new COVID-19 cases, 374 related deaths in past day

1 min read
Ukraine reports 6,038 new COVID-19 cases, 374 related deaths in past day

Ukraine has recorded 6,038 new cases of COVID-19, 14,351 recoveries and 374 related deaths over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Ukraine has registered 6,038 new daily cases of the coronavirus infection as of May 6, 2021, including 271 children and 113 medical workers. Also, 1,849 people have been admitted to hospitals. Medics have recorded 374 fatalities and 14,351 recoveries over the past day," Stepanov said on Facebook on Thursday morning.

Ukraine has recorded a total of 2,097,024 cases of COVID-19, including 45,451 deaths and 1,711,709 recoveries, since the pandemic began.

As many as 783,812 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine since the start of its vaccination campaign, including 24,494 on May 5. A total of 419 people are fully vaccinated (of them, two people have received one dose of the vaccine abroad).

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:15 06.05.2021
Blinken pledges U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence

Blinken pledges U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence

12:35 06.05.2021
G7 FMs urge Ukraine to further progress in reforms

G7 FMs urge Ukraine to further progress in reforms

10:32 06.05.2021
Ukraine plans to request United States for anti-sniper technology, air defense systems – Kuleba

Ukraine plans to request United States for anti-sniper technology, air defense systems – Kuleba

16:16 05.05.2021
'Yellow' level of epidemic danger applied in Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, 'orange' in Chernihiv regions from May 6

'Yellow' level of epidemic danger applied in Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, 'orange' in Chernihiv regions from May 6

14:12 05.05.2021
Vaccination rates should be increased, most Ukrainians should be vaccinated by Independence Day – Zelensky

Vaccination rates should be increased, most Ukrainians should be vaccinated by Independence Day – Zelensky

11:50 05.05.2021
Ukraine starts pumping gas into UGS

Ukraine starts pumping gas into UGS

09:25 05.05.2021
Ukraine records 2,576 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,728 recoveries – Stepanov

Ukraine records 2,576 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,728 recoveries – Stepanov

13:27 04.05.2021
Ukraine's accession to NATO to be discussed at Alliance summit in June - Duda

Ukraine's accession to NATO to be discussed at Alliance summit in June - Duda

12:26 04.05.2021
Ukraine records 2,472 new cases of COVID-19 infection per day, 7,815 people recover - Stepanov

Ukraine records 2,472 new cases of COVID-19 infection per day, 7,815 people recover - Stepanov

11:12 03.05.2021
Ukraine records 2,758 new COVID-19 cases per day, 5,550 recoveries

Ukraine records 2,758 new COVID-19 cases per day, 5,550 recoveries

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

United States fully supports Ukraine's obtaining MAP – Yermak

Blinken: Ukraine faces two challenges – Russia, corruption, they are interconnected

Zelensky invites Biden to visit Ukraine

Zelensky calls meeting with Blinken meaningful, believes 2021 to be fundamental for U.S.-Ukrainian relations

Blinken pledges U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence

LATEST

There are more Russian troops at Ukraine's borders now than during first escalation, Alliance must be vigilant – NATO Secretary General

United States fully supports Ukraine's obtaining MAP – Yermak

Blinken: Ukraine faces two challenges – Russia, corruption, they are interconnected

Zelensky invites Biden to visit Ukraine

Zelensky calls meeting with Blinken meaningful, believes 2021 to be fundamental for U.S.-Ukrainian relations

Ukrainian JCCC observation group's car comes under fire near Mariupol – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Spanish police detain suspect in murder of two police officers during Maidan 2013

Blinken, Kuleba meeting: We want to reaffirm strong partnership between our countries

Investigation of AN-26 plane crash in Kharkiv region ended

Rada to pass all laws necessary to continue cooperation with IMF by June 1 – Arakhamia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD