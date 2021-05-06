Ukraine reports 6,038 new COVID-19 cases, 374 related deaths in past day

Ukraine has recorded 6,038 new cases of COVID-19, 14,351 recoveries and 374 related deaths over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Ukraine has registered 6,038 new daily cases of the coronavirus infection as of May 6, 2021, including 271 children and 113 medical workers. Also, 1,849 people have been admitted to hospitals. Medics have recorded 374 fatalities and 14,351 recoveries over the past day," Stepanov said on Facebook on Thursday morning.

Ukraine has recorded a total of 2,097,024 cases of COVID-19, including 45,451 deaths and 1,711,709 recoveries, since the pandemic began.

As many as 783,812 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine since the start of its vaccination campaign, including 24,494 on May 5. A total of 419 people are fully vaccinated (of them, two people have received one dose of the vaccine abroad).