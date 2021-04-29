Facts

13:19 29.04.2021

Over 90% of Ukrainians to celebrate Easter on May 2, almost 20% of adult population to go to church

Over 90% of Ukrainians to celebrate Easter on May 2, almost 20% of adult population to go to church

A total of 92% of Ukrainians intend to celebrate Easter on May 2, almost 20% of the adult population will go to church, according to the results of an all-Ukrainian public opinion poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology on April 13-15, 2021.

According to the study, 92% of the population plan to celebrate Easter in one way or another, only 6% will not celebrate (and 2% were undecided).

Among the adult population of Ukraine, every fifth (19%) plans to go to church on Easter, and 9% plan to take part in the service.

The majority of Ukrainian population does not plan to go to church at Easter. Some 69% of Ukrainians plan to cook Easter dishes at home, 25% plan to pray in the family circle, and 19% plan to receive guests from relatives at home.

Also, according to the survey, among the entire population of Ukraine, 11% will go to the cemetery; some 8% will go on a visit within their city; some 5% will go on a visit outside their city.

The largest number of those who plan to go to church to bless Easter cakes is observed in the western region (29%), in all other regions this number is slightly less: 19% in the South, 15% in the Center, 12% in the East. Some 18% of Ukrainians aged 18-29, some 19% of those aged 40-49, some 22% of Ukrainians 50-59 years old and 60+ will go to bless Easter food in church; the lowest percentage, 15%, is among the category 30-39 years old.

The largest number of those who plan to cook Easter meals with their families is also in the western region (73%); in the center and south it is 69%, in the east - 63%.

A total of 8% of residents of the East do not plan to celebrate Easter, there are 7% of those in the center, 6% in the South, and 5% in the West. The number of those who do not plan to celebrate Easter decreases with age: in the age group of 18-29 years they make 13%, in the group of 30-39 and 40-49 years - 7% and 6% respectively, in the group of 50-59 and 60+ years - 4% and 3%, respectively.

The survey was conducted by the method of computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) on the basis of a random sample of mobile phone numbers, 2,001 respondents living in all regions of Ukraine (except for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) were interviewed. The sample is representative of the adult population (aged 18 and over) in Ukraine. The sample does not include territories that are temporarily not controlled by Ukrainian authorities - the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The statistical error of the sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.1) does not exceed 2.4%.

Tags: #poll #easter
