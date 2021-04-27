Zelensky going to Poland on May 3, Duda to pay return visit to Ukraine on Independence Day – Warsaw's official

President of Poland Andrzej Duda plans to visit Ukraine on Independence Day on August 24, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky intends to go to Poland on May 3, Polish Secretary of State, Head of the International Policy Bureau Krzysztof Szczerski said, following a meeting with adviser on foreign affairs to the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva.

"On May 3, the President of Ukraine will take part in the celebration of the 230th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution and will meet with President Andrzej Duda. Szczerski also said that Andrzej Duda will pay a return visit to Ukraine in August, during the celebration of the country's Independence Day," the President's office of Poland said on its website on Monday.

Szczerski and Zhovkva also discussed the actions of the Russian army in the Black Sea and in eastern Ukraine.

In particular, Szczerski said that, in the opinion of the Ukrainian side, the withdrawal of Russian troops, concentrated on the border with Ukraine, announced by Moscow, was only a one-time movement.

"We are left with equipment, attacking abilities. We are dealing with a moderate withdrawal of troops. The Ukrainian side views this situation as a pause in a tense situation," Szczerski said.