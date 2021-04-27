Ukraine reports 7,915 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine has recorded 7,915 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), 17,391 recoveries and 432 related deaths over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Ukraine has registered 7,915 new daily cases of the coronavirus infection as of April 27, 2021, including 336 children and 202 medical workers. Also, 1,650 people have been admitted to hospitals. Medics have recorded 432 fatalities and 17,391 recoveries over the past day," Stepanov said on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

Ukraine has recorded a total of 2.038 million cases of COVID-19, including 42,950 deaths and 1.597 million recoveries, since the pandemic began.