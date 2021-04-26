Facts

17:40 26.04.2021

State Emergency Service personnel evacuated from mine clearance site in Hnutove due to shelling, no casualties

 As a result of the shelling, the personnel of the pyrotechnic divisions of the State Emergency Service were evacuated from the mine clearance site in Hnutove, Donetsk region, the press service of the State Emergency Service has said.

"On April 26, from about 8:00 to 8:40, as a result of violation of the ceasefire regime, shelling of a garden society near the village of Hnutove, near Mariupol, took place. The place of shelling is in close proximity to the field where the pyrotechnic divisions of the State Emergency Service are carrying out work within the framework of the joint project between the State Emergency Service and the representative office of the international humanitarian organization The HALO Trust in Ukraine," the report said.

At the time of the shelling, there were 23 representatives of the State Emergency Service on the site and five pieces of equipment. Rescuers were forced to immediately stop work and leave the dangerous area.

So, at present, work has been suspended, the personnel of the pyrotechnic divisions have been evacuated from the scene.

"Fortunately, there are no dead or injured," the service said.

 

