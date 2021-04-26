Zelensky about possible meeting with Putin: I think this meeting will take place

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has announced preparations for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the corresponding instruction was given to head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak.

"It seems to me that everything is leading to the fact that this meeting will take place. I really suggested [to Putin] and everyone heard it - to meet in Donbas. The President of the Russian Federation confirmed his intention to meet. He proposed to do this in Moscow. I have already given the task to head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak so that he would contact the Administration of President Putin, so that they find mutual understanding, agree on terms and a place where we can meet," Zelensky said, answering a journalist's question on Monday.