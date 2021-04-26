'Red' level of epidemic danger canceled in Lviv region from Monday

The highest, "red" level of epidemic danger is canceled on the territory of Lviv region from midnight on April 26, the corresponding decision was made at an extraordinary meeting of the State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response on Sunday.

According to the Communications Department of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the region is experiencing a stabilization of the epidemic situation with the spread of COVID-19 and there are all the prerequisites to transfer the region from red to yellow level of epidemic danger.