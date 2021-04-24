Facts

11:59 24.04.2021

Ukraine registers 12,711 new cases of COVID-19, 13,687 recoveries in past 24 hours - health minister

1 min read
Ukraine registers 12,711 new cases of COVID-19, 13,687 recoveries in past 24 hours - health minister

Ukraine has registered 12,711 cases of COVID-19, 13,687 recoveries, and 392 deaths in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Saturday.

"Ukraine registered 12,711 new cases of COVID-19 on April 24, 2021. In particular, the virus was contracted by 532 children and 230 medical workers. Over the past day, 3,508 persons were hospitalized, 392 died, and 13,687 recovered," Stepanov said on Facebook on Saturday morning.

Ukraine reported 14,277 contagions on April 23, 16,235 on April 22, 12,162 on April 21, 8,940 on April 20, 6,506 on April 19, 10,282 on April 18, and 14,984 on April 17.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2,017,341 coronavirus cases, including 42,092 deaths and 1,565,954 recoveries.

Over the past day, the highest daily morbidity was registered in Dnipropetrovsk region (1,268), Kyiv (1,027), Kharkiv region (964), Odesa region (841), and Kyiv region (815).

Over the past day, 14,339 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine, bringing the total number of vaccinated persons to 522,385. Five people completed their vaccination (received two vaccine shots), including two who received one vaccine shot abroad.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:41 24.04.2021
Ukraine, Romania ready to become strategic partners - foreign ministers' meeting

Ukraine, Romania ready to become strategic partners - foreign ministers' meeting

09:44 23.04.2021
On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

09:31 23.04.2021
Ukraine reports 14,277 new cases of COVID-19, 434 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 14,277 new cases of COVID-19, 434 deaths in past 24 hours

18:49 22.04.2021
Price of VRIs and eurobonds of Ukraine rises following news of withdrawal of Russian troops

Price of VRIs and eurobonds of Ukraine rises following news of withdrawal of Russian troops

15:01 22.04.2021
Kyiv to consider possibility of increasing regular, charter flights between Ukraine, Turkey – PM

Kyiv to consider possibility of increasing regular, charter flights between Ukraine, Turkey – PM

14:09 22.04.2021
Taran: we hope seriousness of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic intentions to be taken into account at NATO summit on June 14

Taran: we hope seriousness of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic intentions to be taken into account at NATO summit on June 14

11:24 22.04.2021
IBRD to provide Ukraine with UAH 2.5 bln loan for fight against COVID-19, vaccination – official

IBRD to provide Ukraine with UAH 2.5 bln loan for fight against COVID-19, vaccination – official

11:06 22.04.2021
UNDP to provide Ukraine with about UAH 25 mln to overcome consequences of pandemic

UNDP to provide Ukraine with about UAH 25 mln to overcome consequences of pandemic

10:14 22.04.2021
NATO stands ready to support Ukraine in defending its sovereignty, territorial integrity

NATO stands ready to support Ukraine in defending its sovereignty, territorial integrity

09:36 22.04.2021
Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania make joint statement regarding aggression of Russia

Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania make joint statement regarding aggression of Russia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response cancels 'red' level of epidemic dander in Odesa region from April 25, transfers it to 'yellow' zone

Kyiv, five regions to get out of 'red zones' over next week – Liashko

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire ten times in Donbas – JFO HQ

Black Sea Fleet ships return to base after maneuvers in Crimea - Russian Defense Ministry

NSDC meeting not to be held on April 23 – source

LATEST

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response cancels 'red' level of epidemic dander in Odesa region from April 25, transfers it to 'yellow' zone

Ukraine supports Moldovan President in striving to defend rule of law – Kuleba

Reznikov: Putin's offer to Zelensky to meet with 'heads' of ORDLO means their actual recognition by Russia, its withdrawal from Minsk agreements

Kyiv, five regions to get out of 'red zones' over next week – Liashko

Ukrainian doctors transplant bone marrow into adult patient for first time in 13 years

Navalny announces end of hunger strike

Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine delivery expected in early May – Stepanov

Some 14.2% of Ukrainian speaking, 23.4% of Russian speaking people face negative attitude because of their native language

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire ten times in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukrainian-American Concordia University hands over oxygen concentrators to military medical institutions of Ukrainian Armed Forces

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD