Ukraine registers 12,711 new cases of COVID-19, 13,687 recoveries in past 24 hours - health minister

Ukraine has registered 12,711 cases of COVID-19, 13,687 recoveries, and 392 deaths in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Saturday.

"Ukraine registered 12,711 new cases of COVID-19 on April 24, 2021. In particular, the virus was contracted by 532 children and 230 medical workers. Over the past day, 3,508 persons were hospitalized, 392 died, and 13,687 recovered," Stepanov said on Facebook on Saturday morning.

Ukraine reported 14,277 contagions on April 23, 16,235 on April 22, 12,162 on April 21, 8,940 on April 20, 6,506 on April 19, 10,282 on April 18, and 14,984 on April 17.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2,017,341 coronavirus cases, including 42,092 deaths and 1,565,954 recoveries.

Over the past day, the highest daily morbidity was registered in Dnipropetrovsk region (1,268), Kyiv (1,027), Kharkiv region (964), Odesa region (841), and Kyiv region (815).

Over the past day, 14,339 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine, bringing the total number of vaccinated persons to 522,385. Five people completed their vaccination (received two vaccine shots), including two who received one vaccine shot abroad.