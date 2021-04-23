Facts

18:57 23.04.2021

Some 14.2% of Ukrainian speaking, 23.4% of Russian speaking people face negative attitude because of their native language

Some 14.2% of Ukrainian speaking and 23.4% of Russian speaking people face negative attitudes from other people because of their native language, according to the results of a nationwide poll conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation in cooperation with the Center for Political Sociology.

In particular, the respondents were asked whether they or their family members encounter negative attitudes from other people because of their native language.

Thus, 14.2% of Ukrainian speaking citizens answered that they faced such a negative attitude, 80% did not, and 5.8% found it difficult to answer. As for Russian speaking citizens, 23.4% reported that they faced negative attitudes because of their native language, 73.2% did not, and 3.3% found it difficult to answer.

The poll was conducted form February 16 to February 27, 2021 among 2,003 respondents from all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of the occupied territories.The representative sample is in terms of gender, age, type of settlement and region of residence. The maximum random error does not exceed 2.2%.

Tags: #language #sociology
