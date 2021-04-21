Facts

09:39 21.04.2021

Ukraine registers 12,162 new cases of COVID-19, 429 deaths in past 24 hours

1 min read
Ukraine has registered 12,162 new cases of COVID-19, 14,720 recoveries, and 429 deaths in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Wednesday.

"Ukraine recorded 12,162 new cases of COVID-19 as of April 21, 2021. In particular, 532 children and 326 medical workers contracted the virus. Over the past day, 4,411 persons were hospitalized, 429 died, and 14,720 recovered," Stepanov said on Facebook.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 1,974,118 coronavirus cases, including 40,796 deaths and 1,514,472 recoveries.

The vaccine has been received by 15,042 persons over the past day and a total of 477,833 persons since the beginning of the vaccination process. Five persons have been fully vaccinated (received two vaccine shots), including two persons who have received one vaccine shot abroad.

