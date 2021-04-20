Ukraine records 8,940 new COVID-19 cases per day, 12,075 people recovered – Stepanov

As of Tuesday morning, some 8,940 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded in Ukraine, some 12,075 people recovered and 367 patients died, Heath Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov said.

"Some 8,940 new cases of coronavirus disease were recorded in Ukraine as of April 20, 2021. In particular, 414 children and 251 medical workers fell ill. Over the past day, some 2,042 people were hospitalized; some 367 people died and some 12,075 people recovered," Stepanov said on his Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

A day earlier, on April 19, some 6,506 new cases of COVID-19 were reported per day; on April 18, some 10,282 new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded and on April 17, some 14,984 new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded.

The number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic on Tuesday morning was 1.962 million people, some 40,367 patients died and 1.500 million people recovered.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv city (892), Kharkiv (804), Poltava (725), Odesa (691) and Kyiv (647) regions.

On April 18, 2021, some 12,144 people were vaccinated in Ukraine and 462,791 people were vaccinated from the beginning of the vaccination campaign.