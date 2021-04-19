Facts

13:52 19.04.2021

Adonis medical group intends to develop medical tourism

1 min read
Adonis medical group intends to develop medical tourism

The Adonis medical group intends to preserve and develop the direction associated with medical tourism, the group's development director Vitaliy Hyrin has said.

"This is a very promising and for me this is the most interesting direction in business development. We work with platforms and agencies. We have a representative office in various countries. This is a large area of our business," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Hyrin, Adonis' revenues from medical tourism prior to the COVID-19 epidemic accounted for about a third of the group's total income.

"At the times prior to COVID-19 pandemic, it was about 35%. When COVID-19 [pandemic] began, we tried to maintain this direction, pushing it at the expense of other businesses," he said.

Tags: #adonis
