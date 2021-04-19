Facts

09:43 19.04.2021

Ukraine sees 6,506 new COVID-19 cases, 214 deaths in past day

A total of 6,506 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

Almost 6,000 people have recovered and 214 patients have died, he said.

"A total of 6,506 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Ukraine as of April 19, 2021. In particular, 253 children and 98 healthcare workers have fallen ill. A total of 2,387 people were hospitalized, 214 people died, and 5,598 people recovered in the past 24 hours," Stepanov said on Facebook on Monday morning.

The number of people infected since the start of the pandemic reached 1,953,016 as of Monday morning. Forty thousand patients have died and 1,487,677 people have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

According to the health minister, 1,453 people were vaccinated on April 18, and 450,645 people have been vaccinated since the start of the vaccination campaign. Five people completed the vaccination (received two doses of the vaccine).

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
