Facts

17:36 14.04.2021

Ukraine's Armed Forces General Staff creates unit to manage defense resources

In the structure of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in order to properly plan and use material, financial and other resources in accordance with the principles introduced in the NATO member states, the Unified Defence Resource Management was created, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Wednesday.

It is noted that the new department will be engaged in determining the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in financial resources, as well as proper planning and monitoring of their use.

"During the formation of the J-8 unit, the experience of the functioning of such command and control agencies in the Armed Forces of the Italian Republic, the Republic of Poland, the Republic of Lithuania and other states was studied. The structure, tasks and functions of the structural unit of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland (R-8)," the General Staff said on Facebook.

They said that at the first stage, the department will analyze the state of the Armed Forces and form the need for resource support to complete tasks.

"The specified data are displayed in the Tentative plan for the maintenance and development of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is the basis for the formation of proposals of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine for financing the needs of troops (forces) from the 2021 national budget of Ukraine. Moreover, this work is carried out a year before the budget year itself. That is, for April 2021, an indicative plan for 2022 and two subsequent years has already been formed," the General Staff said.

The General Staff also said that in the future budget planning will be carried out in the national system of Ukraine, the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the possibilities for their provision will be coordinated by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers and the Verkhovna Rada.

