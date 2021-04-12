Ukraine initiates new meeting in OSCE due to increase in military presence of Russia

Ukraine has initiated a meeting in the OSCE due to the increase in the military presence of Russia, Ukraine's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Yevhen Tsymbaliuk said.

"Ukraine has initiated a joint meeting of the Permanent Council and the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation to consider a significant increase in the Russian military presence along the border with Ukraine and in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories," Tsymbaliuk wrote on Twitter on Monday.

At the same time, the U.S. Mission to OSCE said that within 48 hours Russia will have another chance to explain its actions at a special OSCE meeting requested by Ukraine.

"Russia refused to notify its military movements or provide transparency under the Vienna Document. We urge Russia to adhere to its comitments and explain its actions," the mission said on Twitter.

As reported, the Russian delegation put under boycott a meeting convened by Ukraine on April 10 with the participation of other OSCE participating states.