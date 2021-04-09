Denmark's Foreign Minister assures Ukraine not alone against Russian aggression

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod affirmed Denmark's support for Ukraine in light of aggravation of the security situation in Donbas, the Crimean peninsula and along the border with Russia, the Danish Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Russia's current military build-up and hardened rhetoric only raises tensions in the now seven year-long conflict. Russia must now take responsibility to de-escalate the conflict," Kofod said in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"In the conversation with my Ukrainian colleague, I underlined Denmark's unwavering support to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ukraine must know that they are not alone. We follow the situation closely and are in close contact with allies and partners in NATO and the EU to show support to Ukraine and contribute to a de-escalation of the situation," he said.

The Ministers also discussed the close bilateral relations as well as Ukraine's continued work on reforms, where Denmark plays an important role in the fight against corruption.

"Ukraine is in a very different place now compared with 2014. The continued reforms strengthen Ukraine's stability, democracy and European approximation. I look forward to discussing with my colleagues in the EU how we can further support the population of Ukraine in their European aspirations and desire for peace," Kofod said.