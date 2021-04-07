Compulsory medical insurance should appear in Ukraine in 2023 – Radutsky

Compulsory health insurance should appear in Ukraine in 2023, medical insurance should be developed within the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU), Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Public Health, Medical Assistance and Medical Insurance Mykhailo Radutsky said.

"In 2023, Ukraine should have compulsory health insurance. Today we are working on choosing a model. As soon as we define the model, we will start drafting a law," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

"My vision is that health insurance should develop within the National Health Service of Ukraine. The NHSU is not medical workers, they are financiers, they count money, are responsible for quality standards, and perform control functions," he said.

According to Radutsky, for objective reasons, health insurance cannot be introduced earlier because of the very high percentage of under-the table pays in the country.