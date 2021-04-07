Facts

09:21 07.04.2021

USAID to provide refrigerators for Ukraine to store Pfizer vaccine - U.S. Embassy

1 min read
USAID to provide refrigerators for Ukraine to store Pfizer vaccine - U.S. Embassy

The United States Agency for International Development USAID will provide Ukraine with special refrigerators necessary for transporting and storing the Pfizer vaccine, the press service of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said.

"To support Ukraine's national response, USAID is helping prepare for Pfizer and other approved vaccines by providing direct support for ultra-cold chain storage/transportation and supporting public communications efforts to provide accurate information about vaccines," the message reads.

As reported, Ukraine signed an agreement with the American pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer for the supply of 10 million doses of vaccine against COVID-19, which was agreed in February by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and chief executive officer of Pfizer Albert Bourla.

