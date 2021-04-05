Facts

13:56 05.04.2021

Zelensky signs decree on vaccination of population against COVID-19

2 min read
Zelensky signs decree on vaccination of population against COVID-19

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on vaccination of the population against coronavirus, providing for the creation of a National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19, according to which the majority of the adult population of Ukraine should receive their vaccinations by the end of this year.

Corresponding document No. 139/2021 "On the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated April 2, 2021" On the National Plan for Vaccine Preventive Treatment of Acute Respiratory Disease COVID-19 Caused by the SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus, Until the End of 2021 "was announced on the President's website on Sunday.

According to the decision of the NSDC, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine within seven days must ensure the development and approval of the National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19, taking into account the best international experience, the press service of the head of state reported.

"In particular, the minimum required monthly number of vaccinations should be established, the sources and timing of the supply of vaccines for the prevention of coronavirus disease, the persons responsible for the implementation of the plan, the ultimate goal of which is to cover the majority of the adult population of Ukraine with vaccinations no later than December 2021 for the formation of herd immunity to the coronavirus," the President's Office reported.

They note that the government should intensify negotiations with manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19, as well as attract international technical assistance for the implementation of the vaccination campaign in Ukraine.

"The Ministry of Health should take urgent and effective measures to supply to Ukraine as soon as possible the required amount of vaccines for the specific prevention of coronavirus disease and ensure public access to vaccination; ensure effective awareness-raising on vaccination," the message says.

The President's Office also emphasizes that the decision provides that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should take urgent measures aimed at increasing the efficiency of cooperation with foreign states and international organizations on the supply of vaccines against COVID-19 to Ukraine.

The decree on the entry into force of the NSDC decision comes into force from the day of its publication.

As reported, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said that in the near future, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will sign a decree on the vaccination of the population of Ukraine.

Tags: #zelensky #vaccination
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:23 05.04.2021
Ukraine expresses support to King Abdullah II of Jordan, wishes peace and prosperity to people – President's Office

Ukraine expresses support to King Abdullah II of Jordan, wishes peace and prosperity to people – President's Office

18:41 02.04.2021
Zelensky assures Biden: appreciates U.S. support, intends to transform country, achieve peace

Zelensky assures Biden: appreciates U.S. support, intends to transform country, achieve peace

18:34 02.04.2021
Biden affirms U.S. unshakable support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity in face of ongoing Russian aggression – White House

Biden affirms U.S. unshakable support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity in face of ongoing Russian aggression – White House

18:17 02.04.2021
Biden holds phone conversation with Zelensky – source

Biden holds phone conversation with Zelensky – source

17:05 02.04.2021
Polina Lysenko appointed head of Center for Countering Disinformation – decree

Polina Lysenko appointed head of Center for Countering Disinformation – decree

20:18 31.03.2021
Zelensky declares over UAH 22.7 mln of family income over 2020

Zelensky declares over UAH 22.7 mln of family income over 2020

18:37 31.03.2021
Zelensky awaits Estonian President at celebration of Ukraine's independence, Crimean Platform summit

Zelensky awaits Estonian President at celebration of Ukraine's independence, Crimean Platform summit

13:37 31.03.2021
U.S. CDA: Phone call between President Biden, President Zelensky will happen

U.S. CDA: Phone call between President Biden, President Zelensky will happen

14:58 29.03.2021
Zelensky announces need to develop system of 'vaccination passports'

Zelensky announces need to develop system of 'vaccination passports'

14:08 27.03.2021
Decisions on Tupytsky, Kasminin are result of audit of Yanukovych's decrees, these persons can now retire – Zelensky

Decisions on Tupytsky, Kasminin are result of audit of Yanukovych's decrees, these persons can now retire – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

End of heating season in Kyiv postponed due to weather conditions – local authorities

Due to suspension of public transport, trial external testing in Kyiv, Chernihiv region postponed to April 24 – UCEQA

'Kharkiv agreements' fix Russia's violation of its legal obligations amid temporary occupation of Crimea - Ukraine's MFA

Court recognizes decision of DEC No. 87 on recount of votes at two polling stations in Prykarpattia region as groundless – OPORA

Ukraine registers 10,179 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

LATEST

Some 11 Ukrainian women detained in Dubai for violating norms of public morality – Foreign Ministry

Police initiates 17 proceedings due to violations in Rada's by-election in constituency No.87

End of heating season in Kyiv postponed due to weather conditions – local authorities

Zelensky: Ukrainian police to help maintain order at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Due to suspension of public transport, trial external testing in Kyiv, Chernihiv region postponed to April 24 – UCEQA

'Kharkiv agreements' fix Russia's violation of its legal obligations amid temporary occupation of Crimea - Ukraine's MFA

Due to reduction of districts, 21,000 employees to be released, staffing of newly created district state administrations is 16,000 people - Minister Chernyshov

Court recognizes decision of DEC No. 87 on recount of votes at two polling stations in Prykarpattia region as groundless – OPORA

Powers of architectural and construction control to be transferred to communities – minister

Zelensky: Ukrainian companies interested in implementation of infrastructure projects to ensure holding of FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD