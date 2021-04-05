Zelensky signs decree on vaccination of population against COVID-19

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on vaccination of the population against coronavirus, providing for the creation of a National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19, according to which the majority of the adult population of Ukraine should receive their vaccinations by the end of this year.

Corresponding document No. 139/2021 "On the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated April 2, 2021" On the National Plan for Vaccine Preventive Treatment of Acute Respiratory Disease COVID-19 Caused by the SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus, Until the End of 2021 "was announced on the President's website on Sunday.

According to the decision of the NSDC, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine within seven days must ensure the development and approval of the National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19, taking into account the best international experience, the press service of the head of state reported.

"In particular, the minimum required monthly number of vaccinations should be established, the sources and timing of the supply of vaccines for the prevention of coronavirus disease, the persons responsible for the implementation of the plan, the ultimate goal of which is to cover the majority of the adult population of Ukraine with vaccinations no later than December 2021 for the formation of herd immunity to the coronavirus," the President's Office reported.

They note that the government should intensify negotiations with manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19, as well as attract international technical assistance for the implementation of the vaccination campaign in Ukraine.

"The Ministry of Health should take urgent and effective measures to supply to Ukraine as soon as possible the required amount of vaccines for the specific prevention of coronavirus disease and ensure public access to vaccination; ensure effective awareness-raising on vaccination," the message says.

The President's Office also emphasizes that the decision provides that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should take urgent measures aimed at increasing the efficiency of cooperation with foreign states and international organizations on the supply of vaccines against COVID-19 to Ukraine.

The decree on the entry into force of the NSDC decision comes into force from the day of its publication.

As reported, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said that in the near future, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will sign a decree on the vaccination of the population of Ukraine.