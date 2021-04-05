Facts

12:08 05.04.2021

Zelensky: Ukrainian companies interested in implementation of infrastructure projects to ensure holding of FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022

1 min read
Zelensky: Ukrainian companies interested in implementation of infrastructure projects to ensure holding of FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukrainian companies are interested in participating in the implementation of various infrastructure projects in Qatar to ensure the holding of the World Cup in 2022 in the country, the press service of the head of state said.

"Ukraine has a huge experience of holding mass events and sports competitions. In particular, in 2012 we hosted the European Football Championship, and in 2019 the final match of the Champions League among club teams took place in Kyiv. Therefore, we will be happy to share our experience with Qatari partners. These can be both purely technical and security issues. Ukrainian companies are also interested in participating in the implementation of various infrastructure projects for the World Cup in Qatar," Zelensky was quoted as saying in an interview with Qatari media by his press service on Monday.

 

Tags: #world_cup
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:30 15.11.2019
Ukraine hands note to Japan due to participation of 'DPR' team in Karate World Cup

Ukraine hands note to Japan due to participation of 'DPR' team in Karate World Cup

13:31 16.07.2018
Croat Modric named best player of 2018 World Cup

Croat Modric named best player of 2018 World Cup

09:42 16.07.2018
France wins FIFA World Cup in 4-2 victory over Croatia

France wins FIFA World Cup in 4-2 victory over Croatia

15:39 13.06.2018
Ukrainian sports minister calls for political boycott of 2018 World Cup in Russia

Ukrainian sports minister calls for political boycott of 2018 World Cup in Russia

15:03 05.06.2018
Foreign Ministry again calls on Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to Russia for World Cup

Foreign Ministry again calls on Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to Russia for World Cup

09:56 31.05.2018
Two Ukrainian TV channels to show World Cup matches

Two Ukrainian TV channels to show World Cup matches

14:29 15.05.2018
Foreign Ministry recommends Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to World Cup in Russia

Foreign Ministry recommends Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to World Cup in Russia

15:20 17.03.2018
Poroshenko stands for boycott of 2018 World Cup Russia

Poroshenko stands for boycott of 2018 World Cup Russia

10:29 10.10.2017
Ukraine fails to qualify for 2018 World Cup in Russia

Ukraine fails to qualify for 2018 World Cup in Russia

10:15 20.11.2013
Ukraine fails to qualify for 2014 World Cup

Ukraine fails to qualify for 2014 World Cup

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

End of heating season in Kyiv postponed due to weather conditions – local authorities

Due to suspension of public transport, trial external testing in Kyiv, Chernihiv region postponed to April 24 – UCEQA

'Kharkiv agreements' fix Russia's violation of its legal obligations amid temporary occupation of Crimea - Ukraine's MFA

Zelensky signs decree on vaccination of population against COVID-19

Court recognizes decision of DEC No. 87 on recount of votes at two polling stations in Prykarpattia region as groundless – OPORA

LATEST

Some 11 Ukrainian women detained in Dubai for violating norms of public morality – Foreign Ministry

Police initiates 17 proceedings due to violations in Rada's by-election in constituency No.87

End of heating season in Kyiv postponed due to weather conditions – local authorities

Zelensky: Ukrainian police to help maintain order at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Due to suspension of public transport, trial external testing in Kyiv, Chernihiv region postponed to April 24 – UCEQA

'Kharkiv agreements' fix Russia's violation of its legal obligations amid temporary occupation of Crimea - Ukraine's MFA

Due to reduction of districts, 21,000 employees to be released, staffing of newly created district state administrations is 16,000 people - Minister Chernyshov

Zelensky signs decree on vaccination of population against COVID-19

Court recognizes decision of DEC No. 87 on recount of votes at two polling stations in Prykarpattia region as groundless – OPORA

Powers of architectural and construction control to be transferred to communities – minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD