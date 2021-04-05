Zelensky: Ukrainian companies interested in implementation of infrastructure projects to ensure holding of FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukrainian companies are interested in participating in the implementation of various infrastructure projects in Qatar to ensure the holding of the World Cup in 2022 in the country, the press service of the head of state said.

"Ukraine has a huge experience of holding mass events and sports competitions. In particular, in 2012 we hosted the European Football Championship, and in 2019 the final match of the Champions League among club teams took place in Kyiv. Therefore, we will be happy to share our experience with Qatari partners. These can be both purely technical and security issues. Ukrainian companies are also interested in participating in the implementation of various infrastructure projects for the World Cup in Qatar," Zelensky was quoted as saying in an interview with Qatari media by his press service on Monday.