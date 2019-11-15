Sport

12:30 15.11.2019

Ukraine hands note to Japan due to participation of 'DPR' team in Karate World Cup

2 min read
Ukraine hands note to Japan due to participation of 'DPR' team in Karate World Cup

The embassy of Ukraine has handled to Japan a note in regard to participation of the representatives of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" ("DPR") in the Ninth Karate World Cup organized by the Karatenomichi World Federation (KWF) in Tokyo through November 7-10.

As a press service of the Ukrainian embassy in Japan reported, on November 12, 2019, the media reported about the participation of the 'representatives' of the Donetsk self-proclaimed republic in the Ninth Karate World Cup, which was held by the World Karatenomichi World Federation in Tokyo.

"In this regard, on the same day the Embassy of Ukraine took steps to clarify the authenticity of the relevant fact. During a conversation with a representative of the secretariat of this organization, the fact of an invitation to participate in this tournament of a sports team, training club of which is located in the territory of the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk, was confirmed," said the report.

Thus, the embassy of Ukraine drew the attention of the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the fact and handled a note to the Japanese side outlining the relevant official position of the Ukrainian side.

"The embassy of Ukraine is still taking steps to find out all the circumstances of this incident," the department noted.

The embassy also stressed that the KWT is a private organization, its direction of karate is little known both in Japan and in the world as a whole.

"From the very beginning of the Russian military aggression against Ukraine, Japan's position on the unconditional support of our state's sovereignty and territorial integrity has been consistent and unchanged, and therefore speculations made by some media about the possible change of this position of the Japanese government have no basis," the statement said.

Tags: #dpr #karate #ukraine #world_cup
