Some 110 students from 50 universities to represent Ukraine in University Combat Sports World Cup in Turkey – Shkarlet

Some 110 students from 50 universities will represent Ukraine in competitions in six sports in the University Combat Sports World Cup in Turkey, Minister of Education and Science Serhiy Shkarlet has said.

"The student team of Ukraine went to Turkey, where it will take part in the University Combat Sports World Cup. About 1,200 students from 344 universities located in 50 countries of the world will compete in the tournament," Shkarlet wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to him, Ukraine will be represented by 110 students from 50 universities who will compete in six sports.

"I am proud that in a difficult time for Ukraine, sports students will represent our state at these prestigious competitions," the minister summed up.