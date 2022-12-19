Football players, world media disseminate Ukrainian president's address to World Cup final – Zelensky

On Sunday, thousands of world media outlets circulated Volodymyr Zelensky's address prepared for the final of the World Cup.

"Today Qatar hosted the final of the World Cup – an emotional final. That's what football is all about: everyone has a chance to win, everyone can show that they are the strongest. But the competition is on the field of play, not on the battlefield. And the worst thing that can happen is a red card, not a red button. When people are united by football, people are united by peace," he said in a video statement on Sunday evening.

"That is why for today I have prepared a special appeal from Ukraine to the whole world. To everyone who values peace and life. Although FIFA blocked this appeal for display at the stadium before the final game in Qatar, the world still heard our call," Zelensky said.

According to him, "our players have distributed the video... Yarmolenko and the entire national team of Ukraine, Shevchenko, Shovkovsky, Modric, Srna, Guardiola, Rat and many other great players. I thank everyone! Partner countries have supported. Thousands of world media have distributed."