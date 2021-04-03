Facts

12:57 03.04.2021

SBU continues system-wide response to curbing smuggling in Ukraine – SBU chief

2 min read
SBU continues system-wide response to curbing smuggling in Ukraine – SBU chief

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) continues system-wide response to curbing smuggling in Ukraine, in particular, it is using the materials of the SBU that a number of measures will be taken to suppress the activities of smuggling groups, which include both legal entities and individuals who fell under the sanctions of the Council on April 2 national security and defense, SBU Chief Ivan Bakanov has said.

"The Security Service understands very well how important the fight against smuggling is for the state. That is why we pay special attention to it. And the results of the work confirm this. So, during 2020 and two months of 2021, according to the materials of the SBU, items of smuggling and violations of customs regulations worth UAH 534 million were seized," the SBU press service said in Telegram, quoting Bakanov.

He said that more than 138 million fines were also imposed based on the materials of the SBU, and more than UAH 2.7 billion of customs payments were charged to violators.

"We are seeing a tangible economic effect from the activities of the SBU in this area," the head of the intelligence service said.

In total three organized criminal groups, which were engaged in smuggling activities, were destroyed, 87 criminal proceedings were started, and 52 people were convicted.

Tags: #sbu #bakanov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:32 01.04.2021
SBU reveals scheme of large-scale illegal export of Carpathian spruce in western Ukraine

SBU reveals scheme of large-scale illegal export of Carpathian spruce in western Ukraine

09:29 01.04.2021
Amendments to law on SBU can be adopted in summer – committee's dpty head

Amendments to law on SBU can be adopted in summer – committee's dpty head

17:01 31.03.2021
Hundreds of merchants become victims of fraud organized by criminals from jail – SBU

Hundreds of merchants become victims of fraud organized by criminals from jail – SBU

12:41 30.03.2021
SBU conducts searches of persons involved in activities of Ukrainian Choice organization

SBU conducts searches of persons involved in activities of Ukrainian Choice organization

16:23 26.03.2021
SBU blocks smuggling scheme of exporting amber: 1,300 kg of stones, 170 kg of jewelry seized

SBU blocks smuggling scheme of exporting amber: 1,300 kg of stones, 170 kg of jewelry seized

12:52 26.03.2021
Semenchenko: I going to SBU to get suspicion, give explanations

Semenchenko: I going to SBU to get suspicion, give explanations

17:55 25.03.2021
Semenchenko is organizer of illegal armed groups, Shevchenko provides financing, supplies of ammunition – SBU

Semenchenko is organizer of illegal armed groups, Shevchenko provides financing, supplies of ammunition – SBU

11:15 24.03.2021
SBU exposes espionage activities of Belarusian KGB agent

SBU exposes espionage activities of Belarusian KGB agent

17:35 16.03.2021
SBU conducts searches at NSDC, Rada committees, Cabinet, MFA in case on drafting, ratification of 'Kharkiv agreements'

SBU conducts searches at NSDC, Rada committees, Cabinet, MFA in case on drafting, ratification of 'Kharkiv agreements'

19:06 12.03.2021
SBU initiates investigation on activities of Donetskoblgaz officials that led to heating cut of 58 boiler stations in JFO area

SBU initiates investigation on activities of Donetskoblgaz officials that led to heating cut of 58 boiler stations in JFO area

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Over 100 customs employees with 17 customs heads suspended from performing duties – State Customs Service

European Parliament publishes statement on increased tensions over Russia's military build-up in eastern Ukraine

Ukraine briefs UN Security Council about aggravation of situation in Donbas

Ukraine sees all-time high of COVID-19 cases being 20,341 in past 24 hours – health minister

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, Armed Forces' two soldiers injured, civilian wounded by shrapnel – JFO HQ

LATEST

Over 100 customs employees with 17 customs heads suspended from performing duties – State Customs Service

Presentative of Ukraine's President in Crimea condemns 'persecution of Qırım newspaper editor-in-chief – media

European Parliament publishes statement on increased tensions over Russia's military build-up in eastern Ukraine

Ukraine briefs UN Security Council about aggravation of situation in Donbas

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once, no casualties reported since beginning of day – JFO HQ

Ukraine sees all-time high of COVID-19 cases being 20,341 in past 24 hours – health minister

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, Armed Forces' two soldiers injured, civilian wounded by shrapnel – JFO HQ

Zelensky assures Biden: appreciates U.S. support, intends to transform country, achieve peace

Biden affirms U.S. unshakable support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity in face of ongoing Russian aggression – White House

Biden holds phone conversation with Zelensky – source

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD