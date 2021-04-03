SBU continues system-wide response to curbing smuggling in Ukraine – SBU chief

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) continues system-wide response to curbing smuggling in Ukraine, in particular, it is using the materials of the SBU that a number of measures will be taken to suppress the activities of smuggling groups, which include both legal entities and individuals who fell under the sanctions of the Council on April 2 national security and defense, SBU Chief Ivan Bakanov has said.

"The Security Service understands very well how important the fight against smuggling is for the state. That is why we pay special attention to it. And the results of the work confirm this. So, during 2020 and two months of 2021, according to the materials of the SBU, items of smuggling and violations of customs regulations worth UAH 534 million were seized," the SBU press service said in Telegram, quoting Bakanov.

He said that more than 138 million fines were also imposed based on the materials of the SBU, and more than UAH 2.7 billion of customs payments were charged to violators.

"We are seeing a tangible economic effect from the activities of the SBU in this area," the head of the intelligence service said.

In total three organized criminal groups, which were engaged in smuggling activities, were destroyed, 87 criminal proceedings were started, and 52 people were convicted.