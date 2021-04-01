Facts

Embassy explains conditions for Ukraine's citizens entering Croatia

The Civil Protection Headquarters of the Republic of Croatia extended the decision to temporarily ban and restrict the crossing of the border of the Republic of Croatia, the decision is valid until April 15, 2021, according to the Ukrainian Embassy in Croatia.

"Ukrainian citizens who permanently reside in Ukraine have the right to enter Croatia on exceptional grounds," the embassy said in a statement on Thursday.

The diplomatic department said this is about medical workers, health researchers, care workers for the elderly; border guards; employees in the transport industry; diplomats, employees of international organizations, the military, police officers, humanitarian employees and civil protection persons in the performance of their official duties; persons traveling in transit; persons traveling for study purposes; sailors.

In addition, the right of entry to Croatia is granted to persons traveling for tourist purposes if there is documentary evidence of payment in full for the planned period of stay of the hotel, apartments, camps, private estates, yacht rental, or proof of ownership of housing or yacht in Croatia; persons traveling for urgent personal or family reasons, business reasons (having an invitation from the host) or have other economic interests; persons who have applied to the police for work and residence in Croatia, including IT freelancers (digital nomads), provided that the competent Croatian authority has made a positive decision on their residence in Croatia.

The Embassy of Ukraine said that permission to enter Croatia would be allowed if there is confirmation of the reason for entry and one of the following documents. They include a document confirming a negative result of a PCR test made no later than 48 hours before the moment of crossing the Croatian border; a document confirming a negative result of a rapid test for the SARS-CoV-2 antigen, which is determined jointly by the countries of the European Union, made no later than 48 hours before the moment of crossing the Croatian border.

It is specified that if people stay in Croatia for more than ten days, the test must be repeated in Croatia before the tenth day from the date of issue of the preliminary test. In addition, it is possible to provide a document confirming the vaccination of a person against coronavirus (COVID-19), who was vaccinated with the second dose of the vaccine no later than 14 days from the date of entry into Croatia. If the vaccine includes a single dose, then the vaccination must be carried out no later than 14 days from the date of entry into Croatia.

Moreover, travelers can show a document containing information about a positive PCR test or a rapid antigen test, which confirms that a person has recovered from the SARS-CoV-2 virus within 180 days, the document must be received no earlier than 11 days before entering Croatia, or a doctor's confirmation that the person was sick with COVID-19. In addition, entry into Croatia can be allowed on condition of staying in self-isolation for ten days or passing tests on the territory of Croatia at their own expense.

Children under seven years of age are exempt from testing obligation if traveling with parents who has a negative PCR test, a rapid antigen test or a doctor's confirmation that the person has had COVID-19.

Persons, including citizens of Ukraine, who arrive in Croatia from countries where the new strain of coronavirus is widespread, must present a negative PCR test result (valid for 48 hours) upon entering Croatia, and they will also be assigned a 14-day self-isolation.

Citizens of Ukraine who plan to enter Croatia for the purpose of volunteering in the territories affected by the earthquake (Sisak-Moslavina County, part of Zagreb and Karlovac Counties) have the right to enter Croatia without a negative PCR test result, subject to the prior permission of the Civil Protection Headquarters Croatia.

Persons in transit through Croatia must leave the country within 12 hours of entry. If a person does not leave the territory of Croatia within 12 hours, then self-isolation is automatically assigned to him.

